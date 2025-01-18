Backend Software Engineer compensation in Prague Metropolitan Area at Barclays ranges from CZK 872K per year for BA3 to CZK 1.78M per year for BA5. The median yearly compensation in Prague Metropolitan Area package totals CZK 1.17M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Barclays's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
BA1
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
BA2
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
BA3
CZK 872K
CZK 869K
CZK 0
CZK 3.2K
BA4
CZK 1.2M
CZK 1.19M
CZK 0
CZK 15.9K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
