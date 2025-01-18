← Company Directory
Barclays
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • India

Barclays Backend Software Engineer Salaries in India

Backend Software Engineer compensation in India at Barclays ranges from ₹1.3M per year for BA3 to ₹4.07M per year for BA5. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.73M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Barclays's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
BA1
(Entry Level)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
BA2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
BA3
₹1.3M
₹1.25M
₹0
₹46.5K
BA4
₹2.15M
₹2.15M
₹0
₹0
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at Barclays?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Barclays in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,073,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Barclays for the Backend Software Engineer role in India is ₹1,732,327.

