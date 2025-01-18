Barclays Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Czech Republic

Backend Software Engineer compensation in Czech Republic at Barclays ranges from CZK 872K per year for BA3 to CZK 1.78M per year for BA5. The median yearly compensation in Czech Republic package totals CZK 1.17M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Barclays's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus BA1 (Entry Level) CZK -- CZK -- CZK -- CZK -- BA2 CZK -- CZK -- CZK -- CZK -- BA3 CZK 872K CZK 869K CZK 0 CZK 3.2K BA4 CZK 1.2M CZK 1.19M CZK 0 CZK 15.9K View 4 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

