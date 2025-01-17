← Company Directory
Barclays
Barclays Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Manchester

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Manchester package at Barclays totals £42.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Barclays's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Barclays
Software Engineer
Manchester, EN, United Kingdom
Total per year
£42.2K
Level
BA4
Base
£41.6K
Stock (/yr)
£605.7
Bonus
£0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
What are the career levels at Barclays?

Latest Salary Submissions
Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quantitative Developer

Data Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Barclays in Greater Manchester sits at a yearly total compensation of £51,029. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Barclays for the Software Engineer role in Greater Manchester is £41,427.

Other Resources