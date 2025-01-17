Software Engineer compensation in Czech Republic at Barclays ranges from CZK 1.18M per year for BA3 to CZK 1.77M per year for BA5. The median yearly compensation in Czech Republic package totals CZK 1.44M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Barclays's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
BA1
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
BA2
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
BA3
CZK 1.18M
CZK 1.13M
CZK 0
CZK 52.7K
BA4
CZK 1.21M
CZK 1.17M
CZK 1.7K
CZK 42.3K
