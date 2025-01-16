Software Engineer compensation in United States at Barclays ranges from $52.1K per year for BA1 to $162K per year for VP. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $54.2K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Barclays's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
BA1
$52.1K
$50.8K
$392
$882
BA2
$42.6K
$42.3K
$0
$264
BA3
$45.3K
$43.1K
$0
$2.2K
BA4
$57.1K
$56K
$201
$941
