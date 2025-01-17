← Company Directory
Barclays
  • Salaries
  • Investment Banker

  • All Investment Banker Salaries

  • New York City Area

Barclays Investment Banker Salaries in New York City Area

Investment Banker compensation in New York City Area at Barclays ranges from $143K per year for Analyst to $529K per year for Director. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $160K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Barclays's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Analyst
$143K
$104K
$714
$37.9K
Assistant Vice-President
$207K
$156K
$4.4K
$46.3K
Director
$529K
$253K
$51.3K
$225K
Managing Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
What are the career levels at Barclays?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Investment Banker at Barclays in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $529,167. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Barclays for the Investment Banker role in New York City Area is $185,000.

