All Financial Analyst Salaries
Financial Analyst compensation in Greater Delhi Area at Barclays totals ₹1.89M per year for BA4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Delhi Area package totals ₹2.21M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Barclays's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
BA1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
BA2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
BA3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
BA4
₹1.89M
₹1.89M
₹0
₹0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
