Barcelona Supercomputing Center
Barcelona Supercomputing Center Research Scientist Salaries in Greater Barcelona Area

The median Research Scientist compensation in Greater Barcelona Area package at Barcelona Supercomputing Center totals €29K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Barcelona Supercomputing Center's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

What are the career levels at Barcelona Supercomputing Center?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Research Scientist at Barcelona Supercomputing Center in Greater Barcelona Area sits at a yearly total compensation of €52,676. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Barcelona Supercomputing Center for the Research Scientist role in Greater Barcelona Area is €28,978.

