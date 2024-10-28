← Company Directory
Baptist Health Company
Baptist Health Company Salaries

Baptist Health Company's median salary is $338,300 for a Information Technologist (IT) . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Baptist Health Company. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Information Technologist (IT)
$338K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Baptist Health Company is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $338,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Baptist Health Company is $338,300.

