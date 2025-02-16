← Company Directory
Bank of England
Bank of England Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in United Kingdom package at Bank of England totals £64K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bank of England's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Bank of England
Data Scientist
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per year
£64K
Level
Scale F
Base
£58.8K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£5.2K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Bank of England?

£125K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Bank of England in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £109,068. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bank of England for the Data Scientist role in United Kingdom is £60,417.

Other Resources