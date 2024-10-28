← Company Directory
Bank of China
Bank of China Salaries

Bank of China's salary ranges from $30,150 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant in China at the low-end to $281,400 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bank of China. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Administrative Assistant
$30.2K
Business Operations
$30.2K
Customer Service
$33.5K

Data Scientist
$149K
Financial Analyst
$159K
Human Resources
$209K
Software Engineer
$39.3K
Software Engineering Manager
$281K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Bank of China is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $281,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bank of China is $93,881.

