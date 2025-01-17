Software Engineer compensation in Raleigh-Durham Area at Bandwidth ranges from $87.3K per year for L1 to $154K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Raleigh-Durham Area package totals $143K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bandwidth's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$87.3K
$82K
$3.3K
$2K
L2
$107K
$100K
$6.2K
$208
L3
$136K
$124K
$11.6K
$0
L4
$154K
$135K
$12.2K
$6.3K
