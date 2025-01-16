← Company Directory
BandLab Technologies
  • Salaries
  • UX Researcher

  • All UX Researcher Salaries

BandLab Technologies UX Researcher Salaries

The average UX Researcher total compensation in Singapore at BandLab Technologies ranges from SGD 62.2K to SGD 87.1K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BandLab Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 67.3K - SGD 78.3K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 62.2KSGD 67.3KSGD 78.3KSGD 87.1K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at BandLab Technologies?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Researcher at BandLab Technologies in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 87,072. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BandLab Technologies for the UX Researcher role in Singapore is SGD 62,195.

