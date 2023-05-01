B&G Foods is a US-based company that manufactures, sells, and distributes a range of shelf-stable and frozen foods, as well as household products. Its products include vegetables, cooking oils, cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats, spices, sauces, pickles, baking products, cookies, and crackers, among others. The company markets its products under various brands and sells them directly or through independent brokers and distributors to various outlets. B&G Foods was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.