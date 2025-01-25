← Company Directory
Banco de Bogota
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Banco de Bogota Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Colombia at Banco de Bogota ranges from COP 37.33M to COP 53.07M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Banco de Bogota's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

COP 42.28M - COP 48.13M
Colombia
Common Range
Possible Range
COP 37.33MCOP 42.28MCOP 48.13MCOP 53.07M
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Banco de Bogota?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Banco de Bogota in Colombia sits at a yearly total compensation of COP 53,074,549. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Banco de Bogota for the Software Engineer role in Colombia is COP 37,332,098.

