Banco de Bogota
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Banco de Bogota Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in Colombia at Banco de Bogota ranges from COP 34.49M to COP 49.21M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Banco de Bogota's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

COP 39.54M - COP 46.27M
Colombia
Common Range
Possible Range
COP 34.49MCOP 39.54MCOP 46.27MCOP 49.21M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Banco de Bogota?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Banco de Bogota in Colombia sits at a yearly total compensation of COP 49,212,943. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Banco de Bogota for the Data Scientist role in Colombia is COP 34,491,122.

Other Resources