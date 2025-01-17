← Company Directory
BambooHR
BambooHR Software Engineer Salaries in Salt Lake City Greater Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Salt Lake City Greater Area package at BambooHR totals $105K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BambooHR's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
BambooHR
Software Engineer
Draper, UT
Total per year
$105K
Level
L1
Base
$85K
Stock (/yr)
$15K
Bonus
$5K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at BambooHR?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at BambooHR in Salt Lake City Greater Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $166,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BambooHR for the Software Engineer role in Salt Lake City Greater Area is $110,000.

