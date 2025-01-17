Software Engineer compensation in New York City Area at Balyasny Asset Management L.P. ranges from $204K per year for Associate Software Engineer to $252K per year for Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $230K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Balyasny Asset Management L.P.'s total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$204K
$128K
$0
$75.3K
Software Engineer
$252K
$187K
$0
$65.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
