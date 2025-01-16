← Company Directory
Bakken & Bæck
Bakken & Bæck Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in United Kingdom at Bakken & Bæck ranges from £39.9K to £58.1K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bakken & Bæck's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

£45.8K - £52.2K
Norway
Common Range
Possible Range
£39.9K£45.8K£52.2K£58.1K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Bakken & Bæck in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £58,134. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bakken & Bæck for the Software Engineer role in United Kingdom is £39,905.

