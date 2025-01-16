← Company Directory
Bakken & Bæck
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Bakken & Bæck Product Designer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bakken & Bæck's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

€59.1K - €70.2K
Norway
Common Range
Possible Range
€54.6K€59.1K€70.2K€74.7K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Product Designer submission at Bakken & Bæck to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €28.4K+ (sometimes €284K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Bakken & Bæck?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Bakken & Bæck in Netherlands sits at a yearly total compensation of €74,745. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bakken & Bæck for the Product Designer role in Netherlands is €54,596.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Bakken & Bæck

Related Companies

  • Coinbase
  • Apple
  • Facebook
  • Netflix
  • Amazon
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources