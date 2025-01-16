← Company Directory
Baker Tilly International
Baker Tilly International Management Consultant Salaries

The average Management Consultant total compensation in Argentina at Baker Tilly International ranges from ARS 5.8M to ARS 8.41M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Baker Tilly International's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

ARS 6.58M - ARS 7.64M
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
ARS 5.8MARS 6.58MARS 7.64MARS 8.41M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Baker Tilly International?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at Baker Tilly International in Argentina sits at a yearly total compensation of ARS 8,414,530. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Baker Tilly International for the Management Consultant role in Argentina is ARS 5,798,248.

