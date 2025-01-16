← Company Directory
BairesDev
  • Salaries
  • Human Resources

  • All Human Resources Salaries

BairesDev Human Resources Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BairesDev's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

ARS 68.94M - ARS 83.5M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
ARS 63.58MARS 68.94MARS 83.5MARS 88.86M
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at BairesDev?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at BairesDev in Argentina sits at a yearly total compensation of ARS 88,859,322. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BairesDev for the Human Resources role in Argentina is ARS 63,580,377.

Other Resources