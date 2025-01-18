← Company Directory
Bain
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Greater Delhi Area

Bain Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Delhi Area

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Delhi Area package at Bain totals ₹2.57M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bain's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Bain
Software Engineer
New Delhi, DL, India
Total per year
₹2.57M
Level
L4
Base
₹2.57M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Bain?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Bain in Greater Delhi Area sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹7,230,737. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bain for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Greater Delhi Area is ₹2,571,981.

