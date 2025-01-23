← Company Directory
Bain
Bain Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Delhi Area

Last updated: 1/23/2025

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Bain in Greater Delhi Area sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹7,224,282. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bain for the Software Engineer role in Greater Delhi Area is ₹2,772,324.

