All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in United Kingdom at Bain ranges from £57.6K per year for Associate Consultant to £155K per year for Manager. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £130K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bain's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Consultant
£57.6K
£56.1K
£0
£1.5K
Senior Associate Consultant
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Consultant
£126K
£105K
£0
£20.9K
Case Team Leader
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
