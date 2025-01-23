← Company Directory
Bain
  • Switzerland

Bain Management Consultant Salaries in Switzerland

Management Consultant compensation in Switzerland at Bain totals CHF 276K per year for Manager. The median yearly compensation in Switzerland package totals CHF 203K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bain's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Consultant
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Senior Associate Consultant
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Consultant
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Case Team Leader
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at Bain in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 287,307. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bain for the Management Consultant role in Switzerland is CHF 202,637.

