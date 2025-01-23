All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in Singapore at Bain ranges from SGD 233K per year for Consultant to SGD 260K per year for Manager. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 250K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bain's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Consultant
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Senior Associate Consultant
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Consultant
SGD 233K
SGD 193K
SGD 0
SGD 39.1K
Case Team Leader
SGD 247K
SGD 206K
SGD 0
SGD 40.9K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 40.5K+ (sometimes SGD 405K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***