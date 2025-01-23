All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Bain ranges from $122K per year for Associate Consultant to $328K per year for Manager. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $221K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bain's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Consultant
$122K
$108K
$0
$13.8K
Senior Associate Consultant
$136K
$112K
$0
$24K
Consultant
$230K
$204K
$0
$26.8K
Case Team Leader
$268K
$201K
$0
$66.3K
