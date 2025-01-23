← Company Directory
Bain
  • Salaries
  • Management Consultant

  • All Management Consultant Salaries

  • New York City Area

Bain Management Consultant Salaries in New York City Area

Management Consultant compensation in New York City Area at Bain ranges from $114K per year for Associate Consultant to $322K per year for Principal. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $231K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bain's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Consultant
$114K
$100K
$0
$14.2K
Senior Associate Consultant
$159K
$127K
$0
$32.1K
Consultant
$214K
$181K
$0
$32.7K
Case Team Leader
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at Bain in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $410,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bain for the Management Consultant role in New York City Area is $251,000.

Other Resources