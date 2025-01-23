All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in Greater Zurich Area at Bain totals CHF 276K per year for Manager. The median yearly compensation in Greater Zurich Area package totals CHF 203K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bain's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Consultant
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Senior Associate Consultant
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Consultant
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Case Team Leader
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CHF 27K+ (sometimes CHF 270K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***