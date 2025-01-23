All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in Greater Toronto Area at Bain ranges from CA$183K per year for Senior Associate Consultant to CA$232K per year for Consultant. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$208K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bain's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Consultant
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Senior Associate Consultant
CA$183K
CA$153K
CA$0
CA$29.6K
Consultant
CA$232K
CA$204K
CA$0
CA$28.6K
Case Team Leader
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.3K+ (sometimes CA$423K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***