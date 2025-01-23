← Company Directory
Bain
Bain Management Consultant Salaries in Greater Sao Paulo

The median Management Consultant compensation in Greater Sao Paulo package at Bain totals R$548K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bain's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Median Package
company icon
Bain
Management Consultant
Sao Paulo, SP, Brazil
Total per year
R$548K
Level
Consultant
Base
R$375K
Stock (/yr)
R$0
Bonus
R$173K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Bain?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at Bain in Greater Sao Paulo sits at a yearly total compensation of R$829,151. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bain for the Management Consultant role in Greater Sao Paulo is R$509,071.

