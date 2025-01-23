All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in Greater Delhi Area at Bain totals ₹1.72M per year for Associate Consultant. The median yearly compensation in Greater Delhi Area package totals ₹1.42M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bain's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Consultant
₹1.72M
₹1.55M
₹0
₹169K
Senior Associate Consultant
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Consultant
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Case Team Leader
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
