All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in Greater Boston Area at Bain ranges from $112K per year for Associate Consultant to $262K per year for Manager. The median yearly compensation in Greater Boston Area package totals $221K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bain's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Consultant
$112K
$97.4K
$625
$14.2K
Senior Associate Consultant
$161K
$137K
$2.3K
$22.3K
Consultant
$218K
$191K
$1.1K
$25.6K
Case Team Leader
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***