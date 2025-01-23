← Company Directory
Bain
  • Salaries
  • Management Consultant

  • All Management Consultant Salaries

  • Brazil

Bain Management Consultant Salaries in Brazil

The median Management Consultant compensation in Brazil package at Bain totals R$548K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bain's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Median Package
company icon
Bain
Management Consultant
Sao Paulo, SP, Brazil
Total per year
R$548K
Level
Consultant
Base
R$375K
Stock (/yr)
R$0
Bonus
R$173K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Bain?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at Bain in Brazil sits at a yearly total compensation of R$829,151. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bain for the Management Consultant role in Brazil is R$509,071.

Other Resources