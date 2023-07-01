BAGLY is a youth-led organization that supports and advocates for the LGBTQ+ youth community. They provide a safe environment for members to make friends, discuss experiences, and receive support and information. BAGLY offers social support, leadership development, and health promotion programs in Boston, and coordinates a network of similar groups throughout Massachusetts. They also provide expertise and advocacy for LGBTQ+ youth programs and services through community organizing and education. BAGLY serves over 2,500 youth annually and has served over 30,000 since its founding in 1980. They also offer fee-for-service programs such as a Speakers Bureau and Technical Assistance & Training Opportunities.