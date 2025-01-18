BAE Systems Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in United Kingdom

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at BAE Systems ranges from £35.7K per year for L1 to £53K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £37.5K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BAE Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus L1 Software Engineer I (Entry Level) £35.7K £34.8K £0 £947.6 L2 Software Engineer II £44.8K £44K £151.4 £657.5 L3 Senior Software Engineer £53K £50.1K £0 £2.8K L4 Principal Software Engineer £ -- £ -- £ -- £ -- View 3 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Contribute

