Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at BAE Systems ranges from £35.7K per year for L1 to £53K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £37.5K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BAE Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
£35.7K
£34.8K
£0
£947.6
L2
£44.8K
£44K
£151.4
£657.5
L3
£53K
£50.1K
£0
£2.8K
L4
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
