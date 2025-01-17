BAE Systems Software Engineer Salaries in United Kingdom

Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at BAE Systems ranges from £34.9K per year for L1 to £47.1K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £41.7K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BAE Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Software Engineer I (Entry Level) £34.9K £34.6K £62.8 £202.7 L2 Software Engineer II £44.3K £43.3K £112.1 £864.2 L3 Senior Software Engineer £47.8K £44.9K £147.9 £2.7K L4 Principal Software Engineer £47.1K £46.5K £0 £530.3 View 3 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

