Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at BAE Systems ranges from £34.9K per year for L1 to £47.1K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £41.7K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BAE Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
£34.9K
£34.6K
£62.8
£202.7
L2
£44.3K
£43.3K
£112.1
£864.2
L3
£47.8K
£44.9K
£147.9
£2.7K
L4
£47.1K
£46.5K
£0
£530.3
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
