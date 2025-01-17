Software Engineer compensation in Greater London Area at BAE Systems ranges from £32.1K per year for L1 to £50.7K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Greater London Area package totals £36.5K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BAE Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
£32.1K
£31.8K
£52.5
£253.6
L2
£40K
£39.1K
£0
£914.3
L3
£50.7K
£50.3K
£0
£482.6
L4
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £23.9K+ (sometimes £239K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title