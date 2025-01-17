Software Engineer compensation in Greater San Diego Area at BAE Systems ranges from $86.5K per year for L1 to $122K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Greater San Diego Area package totals $96K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BAE Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$86.5K
$86.5K
$0
$0
L2
$96.9K
$96.9K
$0
$17
L3
$122K
$119K
$0
$2.8K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
