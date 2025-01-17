Software Engineer compensation in Greater Boston Area at BAE Systems ranges from $88K per year for L1 to $170K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Greater Boston Area package totals $113K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BAE Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$88K
$87.6K
$0
$458
L2
$95.8K
$95.5K
$0
$286
L3
$125K
$124K
$0
$1.5K
L4
$153K
$148K
$0
$5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
