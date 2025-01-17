Software Engineer compensation in Australia at BAE Systems ranges from A$85.9K per year for L1 to A$100K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Australia package totals A$93.1K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BAE Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
A$85.9K
A$85.7K
A$161.2
A$0
L2
A$106K
A$106K
A$0
A$0
L3
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
L4
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve A$46.5K+ (sometimes A$465K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title