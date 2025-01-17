Salaries

BAE Systems Software Engineer Salaries in Australia

Software Engineer compensation in Australia at BAE Systems ranges from A$85.9K per year for L1 to A$100K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Australia package totals A$93.1K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BAE Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Software Engineer I (Entry Level) A$85.9K A$85.7K A$161.2 A$0 L2 Software Engineer II A$106K A$106K A$0 A$0 L3 Senior Software Engineer A$ -- A$ -- A$ -- A$ -- L4 Principal Software Engineer A$ -- A$ -- A$ -- A$ -- View 3 More Levels

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( AUD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

