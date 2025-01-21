← Company Directory
BAE Systems
  Salaries
  Hardware Engineer

  All Hardware Engineer Salaries

  United Kingdom

BAE Systems Hardware Engineer Salaries in United Kingdom

Hardware Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at BAE Systems totals £31K per year for L1. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BAE Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
Hardware Engineer I
£31K
£30.3K
£0
£675
L2
Hardware Engineer II
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L3
Senior Hardware Engineer
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L4
Principal Hardware Engineer
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at BAE Systems?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at BAE Systems in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £36,463. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BAE Systems for the Hardware Engineer role in United Kingdom is £34,175.

Other Resources