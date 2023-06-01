← Company Directory
BabyQuip
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about BabyQuip that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    BabyQuip is a leading baby gear rental and cleaning service operating in over 900 US and Canadian locations. They provide families with rental and delivery of baby gear and cleaning services. BabyQuip is a multi-sided marketplace that enables Quality Providers to build a solid business. Quality Providers benefit from liability insurance, an active community, ongoing training, and leads generated from online advertising and distribution partnerships. BabyQuip is led by Fran Maier, CEO and Founder, and provides exceptional services for families while empowering their community of Quality Providers.

    http://www.babyquip.com
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    124
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for BabyQuip

    Related Companies

    • Netflix
    • LinkedIn
    • Roblox
    • Intuit
    • Spotify
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources