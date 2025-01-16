← Company Directory
Babcock & Wilcox
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Analyst

  • All Data Analyst Salaries

Babcock & Wilcox Data Analyst Salaries

The average Data Analyst total compensation in United Kingdom at Babcock & Wilcox ranges from £31.2K to £43.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Babcock & Wilcox's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

£33.4K - £39.4K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
£31.2K£33.4K£39.4K£43.5K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Data Analyst submissions at Babcock & Wilcox to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £23.8K+ (sometimes £238K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Babcock & Wilcox?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Babcock & Wilcox in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £43,455. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Babcock & Wilcox for the Data Analyst role in United Kingdom is £31,198.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Babcock & Wilcox

Related Companies

  • SoFi
  • Amazon
  • Square
  • Snap
  • Google
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources