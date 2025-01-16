← Company Directory
Baazi Games
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Technical Program Manager

  • All Technical Program Manager Salaries

Baazi Games Technical Program Manager Salaries

The average Technical Program Manager total compensation in Turkey at Baazi Games ranges from TRY 306K to TRY 437K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Baazi Games's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

TRY 351K - TRY 410K
India
Common Range
Possible Range
TRY 306KTRY 351KTRY 410KTRY 437K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Technical Program Manager submissions at Baazi Games to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve TRY 1.03M+ (sometimes TRY 10.27M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Baazi Games?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Technical Program Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at Baazi Games in Turkey sits at a yearly total compensation of TRY 436,605. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Baazi Games for the Technical Program Manager role in Turkey is TRY 305,997.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Baazi Games

Related Companies

  • Microsoft
  • Tesla
  • Coinbase
  • Uber
  • DoorDash
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources