← Company Directory
Baazi Games
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Recruiter

  • All Recruiter Salaries

Baazi Games Recruiter Salaries

The average Recruiter total compensation in India at Baazi Games ranges from ₹1.15M to ₹1.61M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Baazi Games's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹1.24M - ₹1.45M
India
Common Range
Possible Range
₹1.15M₹1.24M₹1.45M₹1.61M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Recruiter submissions at Baazi Games to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.52M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Baazi Games?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Recruiter offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Baazi Games in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,607,929. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Baazi Games for the Recruiter role in India is ₹1,148,521.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Baazi Games

Related Companies

  • Microsoft
  • Tesla
  • Coinbase
  • Uber
  • DoorDash
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources