B-Yond
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

B-Yond Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in Canada at B-Yond ranges from CA$190K to CA$260K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for B-Yond's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$206K - CA$245K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$190KCA$206KCA$245KCA$260K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at B-Yond?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at B-Yond in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$260,360. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at B-Yond for the Solution Architect role in Canada is CA$190,176.

