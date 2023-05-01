B. Riley Financial provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer. The company offers investment banking, equity research, institutional sales and trading, securities lending, fund and asset management, direct lending, venture capital, proprietary trading, and investment services. The company also provides wealth management and tax services, bankruptcy restructuring and turnaround management, forensic accounting and litigation support, valuation and appraisal, and real estate services.