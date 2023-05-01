← Company Directory
B. Riley Financial
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about B. Riley Financial that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    B. Riley Financial provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer. The company offers investment banking, equity research, institutional sales and trading, securities lending, fund and asset management, direct lending, venture capital, proprietary trading, and investment services. The company also provides wealth management and tax services, bankruptcy restructuring and turnaround management, forensic accounting and litigation support, valuation and appraisal, and real estate services.

    http://www.brileyfin.com
    Website
    1997
    Year Founded
    2,210
    # of Employees
    $500M-$1B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for B. Riley Financial

    Related Companies

    • Uber
    • PayPal
    • Lyft
    • DoorDash
    • Facebook
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources